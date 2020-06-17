The global body temperature monitoring devices market is expected to grow by USD 112.98 million as per Technavio. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Request free sample pages

The global outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the body temperature monitoring devices market during the forecast period. High fever is one of the very first and most common symptoms of COVID-19. Temperature readings of the individual have to be frequently monitored to formulate a treatment plan specific to the patient's condition. Thus, with the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19, the demand for different types of body temperature monitoring devices is expected to increase.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing availability of premium body temperature monitoring devices. In addition, the increasing demand from airports for the screening of passengers is anticipated to boost the growth of the body temperature monitoring devices market.

Continuous product innovation in the body temperature monitoring devices market is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are offering products with improved features to retain existing consumers and attract prospective consumers. For instance, iProven DMT-316 by iProvèn can be used on the forehead and ears. This medical thermometer can record temperature within 3 seconds. The digital display on the thermometer is large and easy to read. The thermometer can also recall up to the last 20 temperature readings. The increasing availability of such advanced product offerings helps to attract prospective customers. This will lead to increased sales and high-volume production of vendors, which will propel the growth of the global body temperature monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Major Five Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers 3M MonitorMark Time Temperature Indicators which help in monitoring thermal exposure of temperature sensitive products during transportation and storage.

American Diagnostic Corp.

American Diagnostic Corp. offers an extensive range of products such as stethoscopes, blood pressure measurement apparatus, thermometers, vital sign monitors, pulse oximeters, penlights, caseware, instruments and accessories, laryngoscopes, and others. The company offers body temperature monitoring devices under the brand, Adtemp.

Beurer GmbH

Beurer GmbH operates its business through various segments, such as beauty, medical, wellbeing, active, and babycare. The company offers non contact thermometers under the brand, Beurer which help in measuring body temperature as well as ambient and surface temperature.

Briggs Corp.

Briggs Corp. has business operations under two segments: products and services. The company offers thermometers under the brands MABIS, Kendall Genius, HealthSmart, Geratherm, and other brands.

EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Inc.

EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Inc. operates its business through three segments: pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and medical devices. The company offers infrared ear thermometers.

Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Digital thermometer

LFT and TTI

Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

