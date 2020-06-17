Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: Breaking News! Wichtiges Update…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 Ticker-Symbol: DSM2 
Tradegate
17.06.20
14:21 Uhr
120,20 Euro
-0,10
-0,08 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,10120,9520:46
120,10120,9520:46
PR Newswire
17.06.2020 | 20:34
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DSM Issues €1 Billion Long-term Bonds to Finance Acquisition of Erber Group

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces the successful launch of €1 billion bonds, in two tranches: a €500m bond with an eight-year maturity due in 2028, at a coupon of 0.25%, and a €500m bond with a twelve-year maturity due in 2032, at a coupon of 0.625%.

DSM logo

The new bond issues take advantage of favorable market conditions and allow the company to lock in low interest rates to finance the recently announced acquisition of Erber Group.

The terms are laid down in the €5 billion Debt Issuance Program of Royal DSM, the final terms and the supplements thereto being available on the company's website.

The re-offer price for the eight-year bond tranche was 99.653%. Based on this price the yield is 0.294%. The re-offer price for the twelve-year bond tranche was 99.128%. Based on this price the yield is 0.701%. The bonds will shortly be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

This release does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg

PRN NLD

DSM NV-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.