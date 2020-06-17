Unique Fabricating, Inc.: Unique Fabricating to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Conference Call on June 25, 2020

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:UFAB), which engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the automotive and industrial appliance market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 prior to the opening of the market.

Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Loftus Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the quarterly results and provide a corporate update on the same day at 9 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 877-407-8133 (toll free) or 201-689-8040 and if requested, reference conference ID 35308. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Unique Fabricating's web site at http://uniquefab.com.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 12 p.m. ET on June 25, 2020 until 9 a.m. ET on July 9, 2020 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 35308.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique Fabricating leverages proprietary manufacturing processes including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets and glove box liners. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com/.

Investor Contact:

FNK IR

Rob Fink

646-809-0408

rob@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Unique Fabricating, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594258/Unique-Fabricating-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2020-Results-and-Hold-Conference-Call-on-June-25-2020