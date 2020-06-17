Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor's Diversified Services segment, was awarded a 5-year maintenance contract by Delamine B.V in the Netherlands. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2020.

"Stork is pleased that Delamine has extended our contract to continue our work at Chemistry Park Delfzijl," said Taco de Haan, Stork's president. "Stork has been supporting Delamine's production facilities since 2006, and this contract renewal exemplifies the valuable partnership Delamine and Stork have jointly established."

Stork will provide maintenance services and capital expenditure services including multidisciplinary piping and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation, and other specialty services.

"This contract demonstrates the excellent work performed and importance of strong relationships with clients in the Eemsmond region of the Netherlands," said Carla Rodenburg, Stork's vice president, Europe. "It strengthens our continuity and offers a foundation to pursue many inspiring new energy and other innovative industrial initiatives in the northern region of the Netherlands."

The five-year maintenance contract begins July 1, 2020.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients' assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance and to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients' business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS, LinkedIn.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor's 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

