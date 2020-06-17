Spark Energy, Inc.: Spark Energy Announces Preliminary Results of its Tender Offer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE; SPKEP) (including its subsidiaries, "we," "our," "us," "Spark" or the "Company") announced today the preliminary results of its tender offer to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of its 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock" or the "shares"), at a purchase price of $22.00 per share, in cash, less applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Based on the preliminary count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 37,427 shares of the Series A Preferred Stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, including approximately 600 shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery. The Company expects to accept for purchase all tendered shares of its Series A Preferred Stock at a purchase price of $22.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $823,394. The shares expected to be acquired represent approximately 1% of the Company's currently outstanding Series A Preferred Stock.

The number of shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn is preliminary and is subject to verification by the depositary and the proper delivery of all shares tendered (including shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures). The actual number of shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn will be announced promptly following the guaranteed delivery period and completion of the verification process. Promptly after such announcement, the depositary will issue payment for the shares properly tendered and accepted under the tender offer and will return any other shares tendered. Payment for shares will be made in cash, subject to applicable withholding and without interest. It is currently expected that payment for all shares purchased will be made on or around June 19, 2020.

Spark may, in the future, decide to purchase additional shares in the open market subject to market conditions and private transactions, tender offers or otherwise subject to applicable law. Any such purchases may be on the same terms as, or on terms that are more or less favorable to holders of Series A Preferred Stock than, the terms of the offer. Whether Spark makes additional repurchases in the future will depend on many factors, including but not limited to its business and financial performance, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the shares, and other factors Spark considers relevant.

MacKenzie Partners, Inc. is acting as the information agent for the tender offer. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is acting as the depositary for the tender offer.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock. The offer was made solely by the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as amended and supplemented. Holders of Series A Preferred Stock and investors are urged to read the Company's tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") in connection with the tender offer, which includes as exhibits the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other offer materials, as well as any amendments or supplements to the Schedule TO when they become available, because they contain important information. Each of these documents have been or will be filed with the Commission, and investors may obtain them for free from the Commission at its website (www.sec.gov) or from MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the information agent for the tender offer, by telephone at: 800-322-2885 (toll-free) or 212-929-5500 or by email at: tenderoffer@mackenziepartners.com.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

