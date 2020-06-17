Eviana Health Corporation: Eviana Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Eviana Health Corporation (CSE:EHC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Genc Bashota as director.

Genc Bashota, professor of Economics, is the Director of Strategic Planning and Sustainable Development for the Municipality of Prishtina, Kosovo since 2014. He served in various other corporate and professional roles in Kosovo including: board member of Banka Ekonomike from 2013 to August 2014, and professor of Economics at University AAB form 2012 to 2017. Mr. Bashota also served as Head of Marketing and Distribution at Mc Croft Tobacco Kosovo L.L.C from 2005-2009, Lecturer at the University of Prishtina, Faculty of Economics from 1995-2007 and representative for technology transfer in Kosovo for CITI - Israel from 1995-1999.

About Eviana Health Corporation

The Company was established with the aim of delivering customized consumer health care products using natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for cannabinoid-based topical creams, products and cosmeceutical and nutraceutical merchandise. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Eviana Inc., an Ontario corporation, holds certain assets in Serbia relating to the cultivation of industrial hemp plant oil for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry, and has access to a significant grower/supplier of cannabinoids including two subsidiaries, Intiva Plus, d.o.o. and Eviana d.o.o.

