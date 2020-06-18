Emprise Capital: Barolo Ventures Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Barolo Ventures Corp. (TSXV:BVC.H)(the "Company"), announces that Rick Cox has been appointed as a director of the Company, and Scott Ackerman has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Doug McFaul who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. McFaul for his service to the Company.

For further information, please contact Scott Ackerman at sackerman@emprisecapital.com or 778.331.8505.

On behalf of the Board,

Barolo Ventures Corp.

Scott Ackerman, Director

