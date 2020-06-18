Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX) (the "Company" or "Chakana"), is pleased to announce that it has retained Investor Relations Services Inc. of Grimsby, Ontario, Canada ("IR.INC") or ("IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory and Services") to provide capital markets advice, investor relations and marketing development services to the Company.

IR.INC has been engaged for a term of 12 months at a monthly cash fee of C$7,000 per month. In addition, the Company may grant stock options to IR.INC in the future at an exercise price to be determined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and governed by the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Ms. Joanne Jobin, the principal of IR.INC, has been appointed as the Company's Investor Relations Officer ("IRO"). Ms. Jobin has over 20 years of experience as an investor relations professional with various companies in the natural resource sector.

IR.INC is at arm's length to the Company and currently has no options of the Company as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

About Chakana Copper Corp.

Chakana Copper Corp is a Canadian based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the Soledad copper-gold-silver project in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru. The Soledad Project consists of high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. A total of 30,273m of drilling has been completed to-date, testing seven of the breccia pipes. An additional fully funded 15,000m of drilling is planned to test targets pending approval of a drill permit and Covid-19 work protocols. For more information on the Soledad Project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

