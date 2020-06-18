



BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, June 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO Novotech has partnered with South Korea's world-class Pusan National University Hospital (PNUH) based in Busan, South Korea's second largest city.The Partnership is designed to further support Novotech's biotech clients run their clinical trials in the region.Dr. Jeong Zoo Lee, the President of PNUH, said: "The PNUH site team and Novotech have worked together on a number of studies already. Based on our strong relationship, we have progressed to a formal agreement to support Novotech biotech clients across all clinical research and patient recruitment areas."We are pleased to partner with a regional CRO leader with such an outstanding reputation internationally," said Dr. Lee.Dr. Yooni Kim, Executive Director, Asia Operations said: "Novotech was very pleased to establish a Partnership with PNUH which has completed more than 340 clinical trials and is ranked 7th in terms of number of clinical trials in South Korea (GlobalData)."The PNUH site offers biotechs quality infrastructure, world-class medical and hospital facilities, as well as South Korea's supportive rapid start-up environment. South Korea is the most active country in clinical research in Asia after China."The main therapeutic areas for clinical trials at PNUH have been oncology, infectious disease, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal," said Dr. Kim.Novotech now has over 20 significant Partnerships with some of the leading medical institutions in the region. The Partnership Program is strategically designed to deliver unparalleled access to quality investigators, KOLs, and up to 4 million patients for its international biotech clients.About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.comNovotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotechnology companies. Novotech was established in 1996, with offices in 11 locations across the region, and site partnerships with major health institutions.Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech obtained the ISO 27001 certification which is the best-known standard in the ISO family providing requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies.For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at https://novotech-cro.com/talk-to-an-expertMedia contact:David Jamescommunications@novotech-cro.comAU: +61 2 8218 2144USA: +1 415 951 3228Asia: +65 3159 3427Source: NovotechCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.