CoinEuro Exchange Officially Launched on June 18th, 2020

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / CoinEuro Exchange announces its official launching on June 18th, 2020. CoinEuro was founded by a group of early Bitcoin participants and geeks from Singapore and Silicon Valley and the European Union financial family. The core members of the team are from well-known technology enterprises. The team has sufficient strength in R&D and operational experience.

The platform is controlled by xAsset OU Group and is headquartered in the EU Estonia. It has obtained the EU Estonian Exchange License and all legal currency and digital asset businesses are legal and compliant.

CoinEuro Asia Pacific Headquarters is located in the famous UAE Technology Park in Singapore. The company has high-level transaction architecture, a self-developed high-concurrency memory matching engine and the architecture contains full cold recharge wallet system + multi-signature + high-protection DDOS attack system to ensure the safety of customer assets.

Three unique advantages:

1. Complete functions of spot and OTC transactions, experience smooth,C2C Code and other special functions.

2. Supported by the EU capitals, a number of powerful capitals endorse strongly and have the official exchange license of the European Union..

3. Hundreds of community support, massive user base, and quality selected projects.

As a new trading platform, how does CoinEuro Exchange compete with existing popular exchanges?

"We feel that as long as the positioning is accurate, focus on the new users in the market. In other words, we are targeting these new users who are about to enter the digital currency market, which is a large group of billions of users. We believe that in the next three to five years, the market will have enough space, and more than 1 billion users will flow in. In the digital currency field, what we need to do is how to acquire more new users under the current environment. Most of the new users are rookies, so all we have to do is to serve and guide the users better", address by Peter Khoo, CEO of the company.

CoinEuro Exchange has truly returned to the original purpose of trading heart, they do not play any false mode or tricks. All data is on the chain, open and transparent. This is a pure digital currency exchange for everyone. The CoinEuro team will devote all our energy to let the user experience a smoother transaction process, a safer trading environment, a more friendly trading experience. Let the trading return to trading!

Company: CoinEuro Exchange

Address: # 10-1 Ubi Avenue 4, Singapore

Contact: Alex Wong

Tele: +65 92336733

Email: coineuro@outlook.com

Website: http://coineuro.vip

