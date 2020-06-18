SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 090/20

The Standardization Administration of China (SAC) issued its mandatory national standard GB 2626-2019 Respiratory protection - Non-powered air-purifying particle respirator. Included in China's No. 17 announcement on the newly approved national standards in 2019, this new standard will replace the previous version, GB 2626-2006.



The new standard was originally scheduled to become effective on July 1, 2020. However, after consideration, in order to fully support prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure a stable supply of respiratory products, the SAC issued 2020 No. 29 Public Notice on June 11, 2020, to postpone the implementation date of GB 2626-2019 by one year to July 1, 2021.



According to Article 39 in Measures for the Administration of Mandatory National Standards, during the transition period before July 1, 2021, pertinent enterprises can select GB 2626-2006 or GB 2626-2019 as their executive standard.

Scope

This standard applies to non-powered air-purifying respirators, which can help provide respiratory protection against particles. This standard does not apply to respirators that provide respiratory protection against harmful gases and vapor, and it is not suitable for respirators used in hypoxic environments, underwater operations, escape and firefighting.

Technical requirements

This mandatory national standard specifies technical requirements for respiratory protection - non-powered air-purifying particle respirators, which include general requirements, appearance checks, filter efficiency, inward leakage performance, respiratory resistance, exhalation valve, dead space, visual field, head harness, connection and connecting parts, lens, air tightness, flammability, cleaning and disinfecting, practical performance, information provided by manufacturer, and packaging. Compared with GB 2626-2006, GB 2626-2019 contains many technical differences. Detailed information can be found in Appendix E in GB 2626-2019.

Classification and marking

Classification of facepiece The facepiece shall be classified according to its structure, including disposable facepiece, replaceable half facepiece and full facepiece. Filter element categorization The filter element shall be categorized according to the filter efficiency, including Category KN and Category KP. Category KN is only used to filter non-oily particles, and Category KP is used to filter oily particles and non-oily particles. Filter element classification The filter element shall be classified according to the levels of filter efficiency given in Table 1. Category of filter element Classification of filter element Disposable facepiece Replaceable half face piece Full facepiece Category KN

KN90

KN95

KN100

KN90

KN95

KN100

KN95

KN100

Category KP

KP90

KP95

KP100 KP90

KP95

KP100

KP95

KP100

Marking The filter element of a disposable facepiece or replaceable facepiece shall be marked for its class in accordance with the code specified in this standard. For example, the filter element of KN 90 shall be marked as GB 2626-2019 KN90.

Details of technical content

For more information, please refer to the China National Mandatory Standard GB 2626-2019 Respiratory Protection - Non-powered air-purifying particle respirator or contact SGS directly.

