Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Schlüsseleinbindung ins Multimilliarden-Dollar-Business! Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852361 ISIN: FR0000121725 Ticker-Symbol: DAU 
Frankfurt
17.06.20
17:10 Uhr
868,50 Euro
-10,00
-1,14 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
859,00875,0017.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT AVIATION SA868,50-1,14 %
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE151,50+1,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.