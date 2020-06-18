Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces the appointment of Stéphane Le Prince as Technical and Commercial Promoter for the Grand Ouest (West of France) region.

Since 2012, Stéphane Le Prince, 45, had been the Loire and Brittany region Promoter for PRB (Produits de Revêtements du Bâtiment, which manufactures building rendering products), selling to building contractors and design offices. He was also VP of GIP (Groupement d'Industriels pour la Promotion) for the Brittany region. From 2007 to 2012, Stéphane was business agent for the West of France region at Ytong Siporex, where he was in charge of marketing and promoting products to construction material wholesalers and large DIY stores. At the same time, he chaired the UMF (Union des Maisons Françaises) Club des Partenaires. Having completed his business training in 2007, he obtained his energy consultant certification in Germany in 2011.

Stéphane Le Prince's mission will be to get the cements marketed by Hoffmann Green referenced in the Grand Ouest region. His duties will include the canvassing of the region's major construction players and the coordination of technical and pricing studies in order to be able to provide the most appropriate response to requests from future partners and clients.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are very pleased to welcome Stéphane to our business and sales tteam. His 10 years' experience as a building promoter will be a major asset enabling us to accelerate the development of our activity in the West of France. His arrival, following that of François de Gliniasty to a similar position for the Ile-de-France region, represents a major step in the distribution and referencing of our cements in two very dynamic French regions in terms of construction. His expertise in this sector and his knowledge of the key players will boost our aim of actively participating in the expansion of a low-carbon economy within the construction sector

Stéphane Le Prince, Technical and Commercial Promoter for the Grand Ouest region, adds: "I am delighted to be joining Hoffmann Green as Promoter for the West of France. The industrialization of the products' technological disruption and the appeal of low-carbon construction are two assets that convinced me to join the Company to market high value-added solutions. I am particularly familiar with construction players in the Grand Ouest region, and am eager to meet with them to present the Hoffmann Green cements that will enable them to reduce the carbon footprint of their futures realizations

Financial calendar:

Annual General Meeting, on June 26, 2020

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

