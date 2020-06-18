New Group, headquartered in Switzerland, brings together Syngenta AG, ADAMA and agricultural activities of Sinochem

Syngenta Group is the global market leader in crop protection, global number three in seeds, market leader in fertilizer in China, the leading agricultural services provider in China

Global footprint with 48,000 employees across more than 100 countries makes it the most geographically and culturally diverse enterprise in agriculture

Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., announced today the official launch of Syngenta Group, a new global leader in agricultural science and innovation. Under a single entity, it unites the strengths of Syngenta AG, headquartered in Switzerland, ADAMA, based in Israel, and the agricultural businesses of Sinochem, based in China. The new entity, headquartered in Switzerland, has 48,000 employees in more than 100 countries, and had sales of US$23 billion in 2019.

From its inception, Syngenta Group is the global market leader in crop protection, the global number three in seeds, the market leader in fertilizer in China and, with its Modern Agriculture Platform (MAP) Farmer Solution Centers, the leading agriculture services provider in China. It offers comprehensive agronomic solutions and digital agricultural services. With 15 key production sites the Group has strong capacity to supply farmers with the solutions they need. The Group's mission is to deploy scientific innovations, technologies, and services to help farmers sustainably provide the world with better food, feed, fiber and fuel, while conserving resources and protecting the environment.

Under its new structure, the organization encompasses four business units:

Syngenta Crop Protection led by Jon Parr based in Basel, Switzerland

Syngenta Seeds led by Jeff Rowe based in Chicago, USA

ADAMA led by Ignacio Dominguez based in Airport City, Israel

Syngenta Group China led by Hengde Qin based in Shanghai, China

Erik Fyrwald, formerly CEO of Syngenta AG, becomes Syngenta Group CEO; Chen Lichtenstein, formerly CEO of ADAMA becomes Syngenta Group CFO; Steve Landsman becomes Syngenta Group General Counsel, and Laure Roberts becomes Syngenta Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

"I am pleased that our new organization is ready to bring the diversity and expertise of our teams to deliver the broadest range of sustainable and competitive products," said Fyrwald. "Customers will continue to get the full attention of the businesses as they currently serve them, but the capabilities each brings will be enhanced where it adds value by collaboration across the Syngenta Group."

Each of the companies incorporated into Syngenta Group have a long history of accomplishment, reaching back over 250 years. In addition to Switzerland, Israel and China, the Group has deep roots in many other countries, including the USA where the global Syngenta Seeds business and R&D are headquartered, Brazil and UK. The Syngenta Group is among the most diverse businesses in the world.

The new Group places a high value on ethics and integrity, seeking to create value for all its stakeholders farmers, employees, suppliers and society. "Our sustainability as an enterprise depends on the health of the soil and the environment as a whole," said Fyrwald. "We measure our success not just by our business performance, but by the benefits we bring to farming and the environment."

The people of Syngenta Group are sharply aware that today's farmers face a wide range of challenges, including climate change, soil degradation, plant diseases and the urgency to achieve greater sustainability and biodiversity. The Group's businesses offer the tools required to address these challenges enabling them, despite weather extremes, to grow better crops reliably and economically and to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for the planet.

The Group's approach is embodied in its Good Growth Plan, in which its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations is firmly anchored. In late June 2020, Syngenta Group will announce its new Good Growth Plan. This will be the Group's first major initiative after its launch and will address the shifting challenges faced by farmers around the world and society's changing expectations of agricultural technology and sustainability.

Sustainability and collaboration are also at the heart of Syngenta Group's research and development activities. At more than 100 R&D sites, the Group's chemists and biologists collaborate extensively with growers, academics, NGOs, businesses and regulators with the goal of providing seed, crop protection and nutrition innovations and technologies capable of sustainably ensuring food security and enhancing global prosperity.

Syngenta Group Financial Highlights 2019 Q1 2020

$'m FULL YEAR 2019 Q1 2020 Syngenta Crop Protection 10,499 2,741 ADAMA 3,997 973 Syngenta Seeds 3,084 1,007 Syngenta Group China 5,636 1,550 Gross Syngenta Group 23,2161 6,271

1 Syngenta Group China sales include $640m that is also within the Global Syngenta CP, ADAMA and Syngenta SE sales representing those units' sales in China. These sales need to be deducted to arrive at the net Group numbers.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. Its 48,000 people across more than 100 countries strive to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Swiss headquartered and Chinese-owned, the Group draws strength from its four business units Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

