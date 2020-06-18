Eurofins Technologies, a supplier of test kits and systems for laboratory analyses, announces that its ELISA assay (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) for the detection of gluten, SENSISpec Ingezim Gluten R5, has been granted AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodsSM status (AOAC Cert. No. 052005) for use with gluten free bread, oat flour and stainless steel surfaces.

The assay was developed by Eurofins Ingenasa, a biotechnology company with more than 20 years of experience in food allergen analysis and a member of Eurofins Technologies' group of companies.

The presence of gluten in foods has health implications for individuals with celiac disease a genetic, immune system disease affecting roughly 1% of people in North America and Europe that damages the lining of the small intestine and interferes with absorption of nutrients. Since there is currently no cure for it, management of celiac disease is through the elimination of gluten from diet, requiring labeling and traceability within the food production process, from raw material to final product.

The SENSISpec Ingezim Gluten R5 uses the R5 monoclonal antibody for specific detection of prolamin sequences from wheat, rye and barley. Research studies have shown that the R5 antibody specifically targets the component of the gluten fraction that is believed to be directly responsible for celiac disease.

The kit is provided in a 96 well format and includes all necessary reagents including extraction solution. With its limit of quantification of 3,4 ppm gluten (1.7 ppm gliadin) it is also one of the most sensitive test kits in the market, creating additional safety for consumers with celiac disease. It can be deployed in allergen risk management programs of food manufacturers as well as a validated assay in ISO17025 accredited laboratories.

Receiving the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM status demonstrates Eurofins Technologies' commitment to providing high quality test methods for our food safety customers. The SENSISpec Ingezim Gluten R5 is a key component of Eurofins Technologies allergen management product line which covers a very comprehensive range of parameters.

About Eurofins Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a global provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

More information: Eurofins Technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200617005888/en/

Contacts:

For more information, visit www.eurofins-technologies.com or contact:

Belen Berreiro

E-mail: ir@eurofins.com