June 18, 2020, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in United Bankers Plc shares (short name: UNIAV) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. United Bankers is a small cap company within the Financials sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in November 2014. United Bankers is the 90th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. United Bankers is the 24th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020, and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2020. It is the ninth company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. United Bankers Plc is a Finnish company established in 1986 and specialised in wealth management and investment banking. The company's mission is to act as a forerunner in wealth management and its' goal is to be its customers' preferred partner in investment matters and as a financial advisor. United Bankers' business areas are wealth management and capital markets services. In wealth management, the Group is specialised in real asset investments. United Bankers wealth management business consists of funds, asset management andstructured investment products. Capital markets services include Corporate Finance advisory services, IPO services, equity and debt based financing and a crowdfunding platform. The company has offices in Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Kuopio, Vantaa, Oulu and Salo, in addition to branches in Stockholm and Luxemburg. "Listing on Nasdaq Helsinki is a remarkable milestone for our company. The operating history of the company is over 30 years long. Especially during the past years, we have been determined to grow and develop our business. Today, the wealth management business is our most significant business area and our position as an actor specialized in real asset investments has strengthened and gotten broad recognition in the Nordic markets. We are now ready to take the next step to the Main Market and continue our story as a forerunner in asset management", says Patrick Anderson, CEO of United Bankers Plc. "We warmly welcome United Bankers to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market after being listed on Nasdaq First North for five and a half years", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are excited to see the ninth company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. United Bankers will make a strong addition to our Financials sector, and we wish the team success on its continued journey on the Main Market." About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com