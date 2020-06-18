MRI Software's open platform selected by CLS Holdings plc to manage operations across entire European property portfolio

LONDON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces that CLS Holdings plc (CLS), a FTSE 250 commercial property investment company, will deploy MRI's property management technology platform across its operations in the UK, Germany and France.

CLS will leverage the MRI solution to rationalise its property and finance processes and systems to improve business agility and overall efficiency, and to enable its business growth strategy to be achieved in a cost-effective manner.

"MRI was our preferred choice for a single property management solution across the Group to help us continue building up our operations and ultimately provide an even better service to our tenants," saidAndrew Kirkman, CFO at CLS. "MRI takes a consultative approach and we see them as becoming a trusted partner, enabling us to meet our business needs. The cross-border capability of the software will allow us to deploy one system across the organisation while simplifying and automating processes - and its flexible nature means that, if necessary, we will be able to integrate complementary technologies as CLS continues to grow."

The core functions that MRI will deliver, and support CLS with, include:

Property management;

Lease administration;

Service charge;

Property accounting; and

Business intelligence and reporting

"Having consistent, accurate and accessible data is vital for real estate organisations such as CLS," said Dermot Briody, MRI's Executive Managing Director, Europe. "MRI empowers CLS to bring its diverse European portfolio into one cohesive platform that will generate business insights from data and enable more informed decisions. It is becoming increasingly challenging for property investors to navigate the sheer amount of data available from their extensive property portfolios - particularly when they are spread across multiple countries. However, with the right tools they can turn big data into smart data and gain actionable insights that help them maximise their assets and better serve tenants."

About CLS Holdings plc

CLS Holdings plc is FTSE 250 commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio. It specialises in high-quality, cost effective office space in non-prime locations. Its current assets comprise 6.6m sq ft (over 668,000 sq m) future-focused workspace in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, CLS transforms office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help businesses to grow.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses and organisations - from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organisations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Hugh Filman, Zoe Mumba or PJ Chou

Platform Communications

mri@platformcomms.com

+44 20-7486-4900

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/489877/MRI_Logo.jpg