Abel Noser Solutions Integrates Leading Fixed Income Market Data from MarketAxess to Enhance Best-in-Class TCA Solutions

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Solutions, recently ranked by Greenwich Associates as the top global fixed income TCA provider, is integrating unparalleled credit market data from MarketAxess, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities and provider of high-quality market data, to enhance their multi-asset analytics and TCA solution. MarketAxess' award-winning Composite+ pricing service is now an option within Abel Noser Solutions' industry leading fixed income analytics bundle.

Composite+ is an AI-powered pricing engine that produces over 30 million predictive levels per day on over 25,000 bonds. Along with public TRACE data, Composite+ leverages proprietary TRAX data and MarketAxess trading platform activity, enhancing its machine learning algorithm with the data of one of the largest electronic credit trading marketplaces in the world. As such, Composite+ is uniquely suited for evaluating and benchmarking fixed income transactions across geographies, venues, and strategies.

Noting the synergistic value of the opportunity, Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings, commented, "We're thrilled to be in a working arrangement with the foremost credit trading platform to provide managers the option to use Composite+." Reflecting on the changing market conditions, Mr. Weiler added, "Given the growing role of electronic trading, we're excited about adding this capability to our suite of fixed income analytics."

Mike Earlywine, head of the Abel Noser Solutions channel partnership program added, "As the only independent provider of trade measurement for all global asset classes - fixed income, equities, futures, and FX - making this opportunity available to our mutual clients is an important step in maintaining our leadership in analyzing corporate bond trading workflow and effectiveness."

"During this time of extraordinary volatility in the credit markets, we feel this cooperative arrangement provides a very important combination of tools that can add independent, data-powered clarity to electronic and voice corporate bond trading," said Steve Glass, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. "As a client-focused firm, we hold ourselves to the highest standard of care, and the related benefits inherent in this agreement are considerably amplified in today's rapidly changing trading landscape."

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with multi-asset trading. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers innovative software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

Media Contact:

Jerry Boak

Abel Noser Holdings

info@abelnoser.com

(646) 432-4000