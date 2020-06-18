Klarna Says "Hello!" to Belgium With Unique Payment Proposition

'Pay in 21 days' launches for savvy shoppers and retailers looking to elevate shopping experience

BRUSSELS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service, officially launches in Belgium today by introducing "Pay in 21 days". Shoppers will be able to buy online and pay once they've received the goods. Klarna teams up with merchants, including H&M*, A.S. Adventure and Omoda as their first step in the Belgian market.

With the launch of 'Pay in 21 days', Belgian shoppers can now purchase their goods from their favourite online stores and try them before footing the bill. The payment solution comes at no interest or fee when users pay on time. Along with the new offer, Klarna is also introducing the Klarna app which allows users to keep track of their payments, pay off existing payments, as well as find inspiration.

Klarna's shopping solutions aim to elevate the shopping experience and help consumers who are looking for flexible, simple and safe ways to pay for their goods online. Belgian shoppers will be able to use the service at a variety of online merchants, including H&M*, A.S. Adventure and Omoda,and many more.

"Retail is changing at a rapid pace due to rising expectations from Belgian consumers. More than ever, consumers demand transparent and efficient shopping services that match their daily needs. We believe the future of retail is high tech powering high touch experiences, so regardless of how and when consumers want to shop and pay, we need to be there for them. That's why we focus on unique shopping solutions that allow consumers to take control and shop on their own terms", says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna

Announcing their launch from MAD Brussels, the company states that it's focused on being a growth partner for merchants in Belgium. Across markets, Klarna's global expertise has proven to help merchants increase customer conversion rates and sales, by focusing on simplifying the checkout experience for consumers.



"A common problem merchants are facing is to offer a seamless online shopping process. Consumers find something they'd like to purchase online but end up abandoning it due to long or complex checkout processes, extra fees or the lack of willingness to pay online for something that may not end up being delivered or not look as expected. This is why we're so excited to bring our shopping solutions to Belgium and set up shop with a local team and office in Brussels. We're absolutely focused on helping merchants make the most of the growth in e-commerce and build loyal and satisfied customers in the long term", says Wilko Klaassen, Klarna Director of Belgium and The Netherlands

"We're excited to be part of the first companies to offer Klarna's pay in 21 days solution. As an omni-channel retailer it is important to remember that the client should be in control. We want to make sure that our experience online matches the offline experience of our stores. Klarna's payment solution solves one of the biggest customer pains, having to pay for something you haven't seen in real life yet. It's our job to deliver the best possible customer experience, and we believe Klarna will provide a real solution for this", says Thomas Vaarten, Director Sales & Digital, at A.S.Adventure

"We have a great partnership with Klarna and are always looking for better ways to serve our clients now also in Belgium. Since we first started working with Klarna in the Netherlands, the team has been great to work with and so far the numbers confirm that our clients appreciate having Klarna as an option in our checkout process", says Jan Baan, COO at Omoda.

Founded in Stockholm in 2005, the company currently holds a post money valuation of $5.5 billion, which ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Today more than 85m consumers use Klarna, and the company partners with over 200,000 merchants in North America, Australia, the UK and Europe including H&M, Sephora, Michael Kors, Wayfair, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, Microsoft, ASOS, Peloton, Boohoo, Sonos, RayBan, Levi's, Ticketmaster, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Nike.

Across the world, Klarna offers a wide range of products within payments, shopping and personal finances to make it easier for people to shop on and offline, including buy now pay later services, in-store payment solutions and a new direct-to-consumer shopping app.

* H&M customers will be able to pay in 30 days and the payment option will be made available through the H&M app.

