Acer Europe, Middle East and Africa: Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and Acer Keep Pushing Innovation

Bioggio, Switzerland, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in high-performance computing, Acer will contribute its more than four decades of innovations and advanced technologies to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN's push towards the front of the Formula One grid.

The link-up between a major player in the world of technology and a company competing in motorsport's top category highlights the several points of contact between these two worlds operating at the cutting edge of development.

As official IT hardware partner, Acer will provide ConceptD workstations and monitors to be used in the Hinwil, Switzerland based headquarters, on and off the track. As part of the agreement, Acer and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN will also work together to create engaging and compelling content for the growing audiences following both companies.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: "As a company, Sauber Motorsport shares a lot of values with Acer. Both our companies, founded in the '70s, have been innovating and refining their respective products since day one of their history. It is this relentless pursuit of excellence that leads us to explore the synergies that a partnership like ours with Acer can offer, I am looking forward to sharing the success of this 2020 season with them."

Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer Europe SA: "We are proud to partner with one of the most prestigious teams in Formula One history. At Acer we always push the boundaries of what is possible in high-performance computing, a spirit we share with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in delivering incredible innovation and perfomance from the design of the car to the race track with our technology involved."

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About Sauber Group of Companies

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For the last 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa omeo in 2018 and enters the 2020 championship under the new team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

