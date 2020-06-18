Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190), a leading compound semiconductor solution provider, announced that its ultraviolet LED Violeds technology the world's first UV LED technology proven to sterilize new coronaviruses has been adopted for the new "Fresh Air" brand of air conditioners produced by Gree Electric Appliances Inc. (Gree), the largest Chinese manufacturer of air conditioners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005326/en/

Violeds UV LED technology adopted for Gree's new air conditioner (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Violeds UV LED technology adopted for the Gree "Fresh Air" air conditioner is a differentiated UV technology that provides robust disinfection on the surface of evaporator, as well as sterilization of any indoor airborne contaminants drawn into the air conditioner, including various harmful viruses and bacteria, ensuring that fresh air is continuously discharged. Conventional household air conditioners typically draw outside air into the AC unit, and discharge that air back into the interior after cooling and filtering, where it is continuously recirculated. This recirculation of indoor air may cause a higher risk of infection through aerosol transmission when viruses are present.

Through the results of testing by Guangzhou Institute of Microbiology in China (CGMT), Gree demonstrates that its new "Fresh Air" air conditioner with Violeds UV LED technology has the performance to sterilize 99.15% of viruses and bacteria, 98% of enteroviruses such as EV71 and H1N1, and 99% of staphylococcus albus bacteria. In addition, according to the results of testing conducted in April and May 2020 by the research group of Korea University, Violeds UV LED technology has been proven to sterilize 99.9% of the new coronavirus in 30 seconds. Seoul Viosys provides major customers with optimized UV LED solutions based on these successful testing results.

"Since air conditioning systems operate by circulating indoor air drawn in and discharged again, aerosol transmission is a concern when using these systems. In South Korea, health authorities rolled out a new guideline for citizens to prevent aerosol transmission, which included advising people to open windows every two hours when using their air conditioners," said Chae Hon Kim, executive vice president of Seoul Viosys. "We offer an optimized solution to simultaneously enable disinfection of viruses in air, as well as air purification by disinfecting the air drawn into air conditioner and eliminating viruses in air using Violeds technology. As more applications adopt the Violeds technology to support healthy life, the cost of UV LEDs is anticipated to be reduced to a level closer to visible white LEDs."

"Seoul Viosys' Violeds technology has been adopted not only by the Chinese AC manufacturer Gree, but also by RGF Environmental Group, the leading in-duct air treatment supplier in the U.S. As a result of receiving production approval to supply Violeds products to these two leading global companies, Violeds UV LEDs have clearly been recognized as essential technology for air purifiers and air conditioning systems," added Kim.

Violeds optical semiconductor technology is a new concept of clean technology developed by Seoul Viosys, starting with a 2005 collaboration with SETi in the U.S. Seoul Viosys' UV LEDs are used in more than 4,000 patented technology brands worldwide to prevent viruses and bacteria from proliferating through exposure to ultraviolet light. With more than 1,000 patents secured and verified for the application of Violeds technology, the company has succeeded in extending its lifespan of its UV LED devices to 50,000 hours, and they have been widely adopted for air conditioners, air purifiers, water purifiers and multi-disinfection devices.

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB "Micro Clean Pixel" for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths ranging from 200nm to 1600nm, including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays, and infrared rays. The company holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for robust sterilization and disinfection (UV-C), skin regeneration (UV-B), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add advanced VCSEL technology, which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive "Micro Clean Pixel" that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005326/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jeonghee Kim

Tel: +82-70-4391-8311

Email: jeonghee.kim@seoulsemicon.com

North America

Andrew Smith

Email: andrew.smith@seoulsemicon.com

Sales Contacts:

Americas

Mike Berens

mberens@s-et.com

Asia

Dong Ju Kim

djkim@seoulviosys.com

Europe

Marko Hofmann

marko.hofmann@seoulviosys.com