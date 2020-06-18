This investment comes on top of US$100 million invested in 2018. Venture capital and corporate funding of new energy technologies continues despite - or perhaps because of - the pandemic.From pv magazine USA The Volkswagen Group just increased its stake in QuantumScape with an investment of up to $200 million in the U.S. solid-state battery developer. This funding comes two years after VW invested $100 million in the secretive battery startup and makes Volkswagen its largest automotive shareholder. QuantumScape began in 2010 as a Stanford University spinoff and was originally funded by ARPA-E ...

