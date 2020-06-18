With four acquisitions in FY19, CentralNic is a leading buy and build player in the domain name space, focused on consolidating a fragmented market. It offers a broad range of internet services, including reseller services, where it is the number two provider globally, as well as internet services to corporates and SMEs. Supported by underlying organic growth (6% company estimate), CentralNic has grown at a revenue CAGR of 69% from 2014-19 and has attractive cash flow dynamics with near 100% cash conversion and 92% repeat revenues. Q120 was in line with expectations and management has yet to see a material impact from COVID-19. The company is valued on an FY20 EV/EBITDA of 9.0x and a P/E of 12.4x, a 65% discount to its peer group, with our DCF indicating further share price upside. M&A should bring CentralNic's multiples down further.

