Carnival PLC - Carnival Reports Summary Second Quarter Results

June 18, 2020

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC REPORTS SUMMARY SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND OTHER MATTERS

Carnival Corporation & plc (the "company") is disclosing summary preliminary financial information for the quarter ended May 31, 2020, on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Schedule A contains Carnival Corporation & plc's summary preliminary financial information for the quarter ended May 31, 2020

The Directors consider that within the Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc dual listed company arrangement, the most appropriate presentation of Carnival plc's results and financial position is by reference to the Carnival Corporation & plc U.S. GAAP consolidated financial statements.

The Form 8-K is available for viewing on the SEC website at www.sec.gov under Carnival Corporation or Carnival plc or the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com .

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features - Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnivalsustainability.com, www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.seabourn.com, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

SCHEDULE A

SECOND QUARTER 2020 SUMMARY PRELIMINARY INFORMATION

U.S. GAAP net loss of $(4.4) billion, or $(6.07) diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2020, which includes $2.0 billion of non-cash impairment charges.

Second quarter 2020 adjusted net loss of $(2.4) billion , or $(3.30) adjusted EPS.

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.7 billion , lower than $4.8 billion in the prior year.

The company's guest cruise operations have been in a pause for a majority of the second quarter. In addition, the company is unable to definitively predict when it will return to normal operations. As a result, the company is currently unable to provide an earnings forecast. The pause in guest operations is continuing to have material negative impacts on all aspects of the company's business. The longer the pause in guest operations continues the greater the impact on the company's liquidity and financial position. The company expects a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the second half of 2020.

Cash burn rate in the second quarter 2020 was generally in line with the previously disclosed expectation.

Second quarter 2020 ended with $7.6 billion of available liquidity, and the company expects to further enhance future liquidity, including through refinancing scheduled debt maturities. In addition, the company has $8.8 billion of committed export credit facilities that are available to fund ship deliveries originally planned through 2023.

Total customer deposits balance at May 31, 2020 was $2.9 billion , including $475 million related to cruises during the second half of 2020.

PREPARATION FOR THE RESUMPTION OF GUEST OPERATIONS

The company expects to resume guest operations, after collaboration with both government and health authorities, in a phased manner, with specific ships and brands returning to service over time to provide its guests with enjoyable vacation experiences. The company anticipates that initial sailings will be from a select number of easily accessible homeports. The company expects future capacity to be moderated by the phased re-entry of its ships, the removal of capacity from its fleet and delays in new ship deliveries.

In connection with its capacity optimization strategy, the company intends to accelerate the removal of ships in fiscal 2020 which were previously expected to be sold over the ensuing years. The company already has preliminary agreements for the disposal of 6 ships which are expected to leave the fleet in the next 90 days and is currently working toward additional agreements.

Health and Safety Protocols

In preparation for the resumption of its cruises, and consistent with its commitment to provide its guests with a safe and healthy environment, the company is proactively consulting and working in close cooperation with various medical policy experts and public health authorities to develop enhanced procedures and protocols for health and safety onboard its ships. The company appreciates the excellent working relationship with the health authorities of federal states and local port authorities in Germany, as well as the Italian Coast Guard, Italian Ministry of Transportation, Italian Ministry of Health and others around the world. A comprehensive restart protocol may include areas such as medical care, screening, testing, mitigation and sanitization addressing arrival and departure at cruise terminals, the boarding and disembarkation process, onboard experiences and shore excursions.

Update on Bookings

The company's brands have announced various incentives and flexibility for certain booking payments on select sailings to support guest confidence in making new bookings. These incentives vary by brand and sailing and include onboard credits and reduced or refundable deposits. In addition, the company is providing flexibility to guests with bookings on sailings cancelled due to the pause by allowing guests to receive enhanced future cruise credits ("FCC") or elect to receive refunds in cash. Enhanced FCCs increase the value of the guest's original booking or provide incremental onboard credits. As of May 31, 2020, approximately half of guests affected have requested cash refunds. Despite substantially reduced marketing and selling spend, the company is seeing growing demand from new bookings for 2021. For the six weeks ending May 31, 2020, approximately two-thirds of 2021 bookings were new bookings. The remaining 2021 booking volumes resulted from guests applying their FCCs to specific future cruises.

As of May 31, 2020, the current portion of customer deposits was $2.6 billion with $121 million relating to third quarter sailings and $353 million relating to fourth quarter sailings. The company expects any decline in the customer deposits balance in the second half of 2020, all of which is expected to occur in the third quarter, to be significantly less than the decline in the second quarter of 2020.

As of May 31, 2020, cumulative advanced bookings for the full year of 2021 capacity currently available for sale are within historical ranges at prices that are down in the low to mid-single digits range including the negative yield impact of FCCs and onboard credits applied, on a comparable basis. For the full year of 2021, booking volumes for the six weeks ending May 31, 2020, were running meaningfully behind the prior year. However, the company saw an improvement in booking volumes for the six weeks ending May 31, 2020 compared to the prior six weeks.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

In the face of the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the company paused its guest cruise operations in mid-March. In response to this unprecedented situation, the company acted to ensure the health and safety of guests and shipboard team members, optimize the pause in guest operations and maximize its liquidity position.

Ensuring the Health and Safety of Guests and Team Members

During this period the company has taken and will continue to take the following actions:

Returned over 260,000 guests to their homes, coordinating with a large number of countries around the globe. The company chartered aircraft, utilized commercial flights and even used its ships to sail home guests who could not fly

Working around the clock with various local governmental authorities to repatriate shipboard team members as quickly as possible. 49 cruise ships have traveled more than 400,000 nautical miles and the company has chartered hundreds of planes to repatriate approximately 60,000 of its shipboard team members to more than 130 countries around the globe. The company expects substantially all of the approximately 21,000 remaining shipboard team members to be able to return home by the end of June. The safe manning team members will remain on the company's ships

For those shipboard team members experiencing extended stays onboard, the company is focusing on their physical and mental health. The company is providing most shipboard team members with single occupancy cabin accommodations, many with a window or balcony. Shipboard team members have access to fresh air and other areas of the ship, movies and internet, and available counseling

Optimizing the Pause in Guest Operations

The company estimates that its ongoing ship operating and administrative expenses will be approximately $250 million per month once all ships are in paused status. The company continues to seek ways to further reduce this monthly requirement.

Reduced Operating Expenses

The company has taken significant actions to reduce operating expenses during the pause in guest operations:

While maintaining safety, environmental protection and compliance, the company significantly reduced ship operating expenses, including crew payroll, food, fuel, insurance and port charges by transitioning ships into paused status, either at anchor or in port and staffed at a safe manning level

Currently 62 of the company's ships are in their final expected pause location. The company expects substantially all of its ships to reach their full pause status during the third quarter

Significantly reduced marketing and selling expenses

Implemented a combination of layoffs, furloughs, reduced work weeks and salary and benefit reductions across the company, including senior management

Instituted a hiring freeze across the organization, significantly reduced consultant and contractor roles

Reduced Capital Expenditures

The company has reduced capital expenditures and estimates $300 million of non-newbuild capital expenditures during the second half of 2020, which largely consists of previously committed expenditures.

The company previously had four ships scheduled to be delivered between May and October of 2020. The company believes COVID-19 has impacted shipyard operations and will result in delivery delays of the ships this year and is working with the shipyards on revised timing. The company has committed future financing, comprised of ship export credit facilities, associated with these newbuilds.

Maximizing Liquidity

The company has taken and continues to take actions to improve its liquidity including:

Completed offerings of $6.6 billion through the issuance of first-priority senior secured notes, senior convertible notes and Carnival Corporation common stock

through the issuance of first-priority senior secured notes, senior convertible notes and Carnival Corporation common stock Fully drew down its $3.0 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility

multi-currency revolving credit facility Qualified for a government commercial paper program providing over $700 million of liquidity

of liquidity Early settled outstanding derivatives, receiving proceeds of $220 million

Extended a $166 million euro-denominated bank loan, originally maturing in 2020, to March 2021

Certain export credit agencies have offered 12-month debt amortization and a financial covenant holiday ("Debt Holiday"). The Debt Holiday amendments that have been finalized to date will defer $300 million of principal repayments otherwise due through May 2021 with repayments made over the following four years. The company has also obtained financial covenant waivers for these loans for an initial term through March 2021 and waivers of the interest coverage financial covenant for certain of its bank loans through November 2021 . The company is working to arrange additional financial covenant waivers and additional debt holiday agreements deferring principal repayments of approximately $300 million through March 2021

of principal repayments otherwise due through with repayments made over the following four years. The company has also obtained financial covenant waivers for these loans for an initial term through and waivers of the interest coverage financial covenant for certain of its bank loans through . The company is working to arrange additional financial covenant waivers and additional debt holiday agreements deferring principal repayments of approximately through March 2021 Suspended the payment of dividends on, and the repurchase of, Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares

The company is also working on potential sales of non-ship assets

As of May 31, 2020, the company has a total of $7.6 billion of available liquidity. In addition, the company has $8.8 billion of committed export credit facilities that are available to fund ship deliveries originally planned through 2023.

Cash Burn Rate

During the pause in guest operations, the monthly average cash burn rate for the second half of 2020 is estimated to be approximately $650 million. This rate includes ongoing ship operating and administrative expenses, committed capital expenditures (net of committed export credit facilities), interest expense and excludes changes in customer deposits and scheduled debt maturities. In addition to the refinancings discussed above and the in-process Debt Holiday arrangements, the company also expects to refinance approximately $2.4 billion of debt maturities coming due over the next twelve months, half of which matures in the second half of 2020.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) U.S. GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,374) $ 451 $ (5,155) $ 787 (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments 1,953 (16) 2,882 (14) Restructuring expenses 39 - 39 - Other - 22 3 22 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (2,382) $ 457 $ (2,231) $ 795 Weighted-average shares outstanding 721 693 702 694 Earnings per share U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $ (6.07) $ 0.65 $ (7.34) $ 1.13 (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments 2.71 (0.02) 4.10 (0.02) Restructuring expenses 0.05 - 0.06 - Other - 0.03 - 0.03 Adjusted earnings per share $ (3.30) $ 0.66 $ (3.18) $ 1.15

Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measures of our cruise segments' and the company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided along with U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share.

We believe that gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, restructuring costs and other gains and expenses are not part of our core operating business and are not an indication of our future earnings performance. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for these items to be excluded from our net income (loss) and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these items.

The presentation of our non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is possible that our non-GAAP financial measures may not be exactly comparable to the like-kind information presented by other companies, which is a potential risk associated with using these measures to compare us to other companies.