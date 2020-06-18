Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in the Board of Directors 18-Jun-2020 / 10:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Changes in the Board of Directors DATE: June 18, 2020 The Board of Directors with its resolution dated 17.06.2020 accepted the resignation of Mr. Ricardo Gomez Barredo from his position as the Board Member and resolved to appoint Mr. Avni Aydn Düren as the Board Member vacated as a result of such resignation . The Board further resolved to elect Mr. Avni Aydin Düren as the Audit Committee's Member vacated as a result of Mr. Barredo's resignation. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 70701 EQS News ID: 1073507 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1073507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

