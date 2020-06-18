EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 18, 2020 SHARES SRV YHTIOT OYJ: RIGHTS ISSUE A total of 131,049,371 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 22, 2020. Identifiers of SRV Yhtiot Oyj's share: Trading code: SRV1V ISIN code: FI0009015309 Orderbook id: 40925 Number of shares: 263,017,341 Trading ends: Trading code: SRV1VN0120 ISIN code: FI4000440151 Orderbook id: 198231 Last trading day: 18 June 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260