Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Initiates 2020 Greenfields Exploration Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK) (OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated its 2020 greenfields exploration program at its wholly-owned Spences Bridge and Remington Gold Projects.

A team of 20 geologists will implement the program that will focus on the completion of the regional stream sediment geochemical program initiated in 2019 (Phase 1). In addition, the team will conduct a systematic evaluation of the over 100 new geochemical anomalies generated from the 2019 exploration program. This Phase 2 program will consist of 6,500 soil samples planned to cover three large prospect areas defined by multi-element, multi-basin anomalies. In addition, the Company plans on completing permitting for a planned drill program at the Golden Hornet and Dora Gold Projects late in the 2020 field season. Drilling at the Dora Gold Project will target low sulphidation epithermal veining associated to contact breccias on the margins of hyperbyssal felsic intrusives.

Historical work on the Golden Hornet zone identified of a NW trending sheet vein system with trench sample intercepts of 27 g/t Au over 2 meters; 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2 meters; 4.17 g/t Au over 14 meters; and 1.32 g/t Au over 17 meters, among others. Confirmation grab sampling of the veins returned values of 26.1g/t and 12g/t gold. The Company notes that these selected samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Golden Hornet property and limited drilling has been completed.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker commented, "We are very excited to have our team back in the field following the postponement of work due to the Covid-19 crisis. We look to continue the success of our aggressive 2019 program and advancing our extensive pipeline to drill stage."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with an arm's length vendor to purchase the SC Property (166.24 hectares) which is contiguous to the Dora Gold Project. Talisker plans to include the SC Property in the Dora Gold drill permit application. The SC Property contains a large gold in soil anomaly directly above a mapped rhyolitic body hosted within the Spences Bridge Volcanics. The historical trenches exposed strongly silicified rhyolite, hosting stockwork banded low-sulphidation veins and anomalous values up to 1.7 g/t Au. The SC property extends the geochemical anomaly present at Dora which includes historical rock samples as high as 7.68 g/t Au and represents an additional target within the Dora project. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Talisker has agreed to pay $30,000 cash and will issue 150,000 shares to the vendor along with a 1% NSR in return for 100% ownership of the SC Property. The NSR can be purchased by Talisker for $500,000. The common shares issued will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 321 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information please contact:

Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer or

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Carrie Howes, Director, Investor Relations

carrie.howes@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 837 0075

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luis Arteaga, M.Sc. P.Geo., Talisker's Exploration Manager, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

