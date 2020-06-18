The 1500V inverter solution has an efficiency of 99.0% and a European efficiency of 98.7%. The inverter relies on temperature controlled forced air cooling technology, integrated zone monitoring, and MV parameters monitoring function for online analysis and trouble shooting.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow today launched its new central inverter SG6250HV-MV in an online virtual show. The company says the new turnkey inverter station for 1500V (DC) projects integrates two units of the outdoor central inverter SG3125HV-30 with a medium-voltage transformer and other components in a 12.2-meter ...

