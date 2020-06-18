Global jewellery trade demonstrates tremendous support for JNA Awards 2020

HONG KONG, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The volume of outstanding entries the JNA Awards has received from participants in 11 countries and region shows that the Awards continues to gain recognition in the international jewellery industry. This also marks the highly regarded awards programme's extended reach, which now spans across five continents, namely Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

Commenting on the entries received this year, Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets said, "It is, indeed, encouraging to see the JNA Awards break new ground and further appeal to enterprises of varying sizes and scale, and entrepreneurs of different nationalities from all over the world. For the first time since its inception, we have entries from Colombia and South Africa, along with entries from mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam."

JNA Awards 2020 also proves that even in challenging times, organisations in the global jewellery and gemstone industry are certainly still looking for ways to celebrate their outstanding achievements and share their success experience.

"The pandemic has certainly not dampened the spirit of innovation and excellence in the trade. In fact, more than half of the entrants are first-time participants, reflecting the ever-growing significance of the JNA Awards," Chow added.

In line with the changes and conditions in today's market though, it is apparent that companies from around the globe are zeroing in on the value of sustainability and innovation -- both of which are deemed as integral to staying relevant to their customers. Industry Innovation of the Year, for instance, remains to be the most popular category in this year's competition; followed by Sustainability Initiative of the Year, which has also grown significantly in terms of number of entries.

Organised by Informa Markets since 2012, the JNA Awards is dedicated to promoting best business practices and sustainable advancement by identifying and celebrating exemplary achievements in all sectors of the jewellery trade -- regardless of the size of their operation or their years in the business.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Co Ltd.

