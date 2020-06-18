Riber has the dominant share in global molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. This equipment is used by researchers to develop next-generation compound semiconductor materials used in fibre-optic networks, electronic device displays and sensors for autonomous vehicles as well as for commercial material production. We believe that demand should be supported by exposure to key structural trends such as demand for faster data, next generation displays and the proliferation and evolution of sensors to support greater automation and intelligence (Industry 4.0). The shares trade at a substantial discount to Riber's larger peers that share similar growth drivers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...