Constellium Paris: Constellium receives Platinum rating from EcoVadis for sustainability practices

PARIS, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it has earned a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings. Platinum is the highest rating awarded by EcoVadis and places Constellium in the top 1% of companies assessed worldwide.



"We are proud of this Platinum rating from EcoVadis as it is validation of our steadfast commitment to sustainability," said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. "Being ranked among the top 1% is a notable achievement and a tribute to all the work done by our teams. We have long placed sustainability at the core of our business, and this recognition will inspire us to go further."

Constellium follows the most rigorous and transparent standards in the disclosure of its environmental and social risks and impacts. The company is also engaged in several major international programs fostering transparency and sustainability performance, including the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the Global Reporting Initiative.

EcoVadis bases ratings on international sustainable development standards, and the process is overseen by a scientific committee of experts to ensure reliable and independent third-party assessment. The agency has assessed about 65,000 companies worldwide for their corporate policies, initiatives and achievements in four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

