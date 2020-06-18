Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Reports Massive SMS Platform Growth

63% Quarter to Quarter Texting Growth

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, is experiencing substantial usage increases within its texting and loyalty platform. Text credit volume is on pace to grow 63% for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 versus the previous quarter. The increase is a direct result of new sales and client upgrades on the platform. In response to the global pandemic, the company pivoted in March of 2020, which has contributed to the high demand.

"We are continuing to make significant strides to achieve our revenue goals," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Increased usage of our texting and loyalty platform is a leading indicator of our escalating monthly recurring revenue and positions us to meet our cash flow goals."

"We are providing our clients with the highest-quality marketing technologies in the cannabis industry. Demand for these products continues to accelerate," stated Rossner. "We're forecasting this trend will gain momentum, leading to significant recurring revenue gains by the end of 2020."

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sales of its marketing technology platforms, which drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The Company's primary solutions include a texting and loyalty application, an online ordering platform, and access to millions of cannabis consumers through the Leafbuyer.com website and its network partners.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

