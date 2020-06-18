Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash to Present at Sidoti Virtual Conference June 30

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced the company will present at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The conference will be comprised of scheduled one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day.

Jerash will also host a group presentation at 12:15 pm Eastern Time. The presentation link will be available online in the investor relations section of http://www.jearshholdings.com.

Investors wishing to attend the conference or schedule a meeting should contact Sidoti & Co. or Jerash Holdings Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Hanes, Columbia, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.), and PVH Corp. (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, etc.). Its production facilities comprise five factory units and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,000 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 8.0 million pieces as of the end of calendar year 2019. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594328/Jerash-to-Present-at-Sidoti-Virtual-Conference-June-30