Stackin Up Entertainment LLC: The growing music entertainment record label that is building up careers of talented musical artists

The world of music is growing & how. It is beautiful to see how many up and coming artists are emerging day by day to prove their mettle in the music industry with their unique sense of the art with the aim to reach their listeners & audiences & connect the right chords with them. However, even after the world produces so many artists, not all get the right platform to showcase their passion & love for music. To help build careers of such independent musical artists & to get them in front of their audiences, Stackin Up Entertainment LLC works day & night to market these unique talents & help them get their due credit for their hard work & passion. Stackin Up Entertainment LLC is a popular music record label that is ahead in the music space with its efforts towards the development of new and independent artists.

The music record label is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and has been founded by a music lover himself Gregory Craig Brown Jr in the year 2018. Making Virginia as the company's hub, Brown says that since he was born & raised in Richmond, there was no other better place than this according to him to initiate the company.

For the distribution side of the company to benefit independent artists all around the world, it offers them major distribution with GT Digital/EMPIRE Distribution. The company's core purpose is to weave in the perfect campaign strategies & make optimum use of exceptional tools that can intelligently campaign the artist's records.

What's interesting about this music record label is their distribution service is free except that they need a marketing budget to be successful in campaigning the artist's record/records. Not just that, it is a promising company that builds up an artist's career even stronger by partnering with the right people enriching the artist's music career by offering them various innovative services like working upon Instagram celebrity engagement from real people and also offering celebrity video shout outs.

Other services they offer include press, helping the artists reach the top of the Google Index through a well-equipped & creative team. With that, they provide access to popular magazine press and help them promote themselves and their work organically across all social media platforms.

Stackin Up Entertainment LLC leaves no stone unturned in gaining momentum for their artists and their company by working hand in hand with each other and be the reason behind the artist's and their record's popularity and growth. They are specialists in organic Spotify promotion by using a P2P system through DJ Record Pools. They also help chart artists on the Independent artist DRT Billboards.

What the company believes in truly is unabated growth, innovations, professionalism, confidence, longevity and building relationships in the music world. Any novel ideas that come to them or they talk about, they believe in bringing that into life and that's why they go by the slogan "We make visions come true." They have so far worked with several names of the music industry; some of them include Matt Movin, Uneek Int, King Hanz, Lucky Luciano, Saba West, Ana Baby, Trickey Jetson, Paperboi M80, Dirty Denimz, Fionn, amongst others, the list is endless.

Raising more money to make a difference in the lives of youngsters who have a love for music and help them explore this passion of theirs in the deep ocean of the music industry is what is Stackin Up Entertainment LLC's has a vision for, for the upcoming years.

