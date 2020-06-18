Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Announces Name Change and Rebranding to M2Bio Sciences

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. ( OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce a corporate name change and rebranding of the company to M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc ("M 2 Bio"). The name change was effective June 17, 2020, with the State of Nevada.

In addition to the new corporate name, the Company ticker symbol on OTCMarket will change to 'MMBS' with the approval of Finra. The Company will issue a press release in the near future announcing the date at which the Corporate name and new ticker symbol will take effect.

Along with the name and symbol change, the Company will reveal a new corporate brand identity including a new logo and website. The Company will provide further updates regarding these changes in the near future.

Dr. Anna Morera Leralta, CMO of M 2 Bio, commented, "Our strategic move marks an important milestone in the Company's growth. By changing our name, we are branding a strong corporate identity that will exactly personify our company in the eyes of the public and investors. Cannabinoid and psychedelic medicine provide our shareholders with access to a rapidly growing market that is altering the future of healthcare we used to know."

"The new name M 2 Bio has been chosen to better reflect the company's strategic focus on applying Marijuana and Mushrooms into the roots of its research and development of plant-based medicine and drug discovery, and to mark a new chapter in the Company's growth. We are so deeply committed to developing innovative, better and safer medicines that will truly help treat patients," said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M 2 Bio.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands. In addition, its wholly-owned division, M 2 Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

