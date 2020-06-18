Global marketing expert and technology veteran de Albergaria joins Airship's executive team

Customer engagement company Airship today announced Bernardo de Albergaria has joined its executive leadership team as chief commercial officer. In this role, de Albergaria will lead global marketing, sales and partner organizations, driving Airship's go-to-market strategies and execution with responsibility for overall global growth. He will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005150/en/

Bernardo de Albergaria, chief commercial officer, Airship (Photo: Business Wire)

Bernardo brings more than 20 years of experience leading global product, sales and marketing initiatives for martech and enterprise SaaS companies. Most recently de Albergaria was CEO of Beckon, an enterprise marketing performance analytics platform. Prior to that, he was senior vice president and general manager of collaboration at Atlassian leading its Confluence and HipChat product lines. At Citrix SaaS division, de Albergaria led global product, marketing and ecommerce initiatives in several senior leadership roles, most recently as VP and GM of SaaS products and markets with responsibility for the entire SaaS portfolio of the $600M business. De Albergaria has also successfully built and launched new brands, products and services for several high-tech and consumer startups, including Sprint, Infonet, and Teletech. He currently serves as an advisor to BOLDstart Ventures, Catalytic, Cognixion, Envoy, and HackerOne.

"Bernardo brings an incredible set of go-to-market skills, with a proven track record in scaling teams and devising and executing strategies that accelerate growth for enterprise SaaS companies," said Brett Caine, CEO and president at Airship. "We've created an entirely new chief commercial officer role to fully leverage his expertise and bring greater alignment across our organization, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our executive leadership team."

"Airship's long leadership in mobile engagement and unique ability to orchestrate all channels and data, are critical capabilities for marketing and product leaders striving to provide optimal experiences in an era of ever-increasing consumer expectations," said Bernardo de Albergaria, chief commercial officer, Airship. "Our amazing people, products and go-to-market motion enable us to be uniquely positioned to accelerate growth in this massive customer engagement space."

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005150/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Stickler

Mission North for Airship

+1 415-749-9124

airship@missionnorth.com

Corey Gault

Airship

+1 503-206-9164

corey@airship.com