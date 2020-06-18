Supermicro Launches 4-Socket Server Bringing Outstanding Performance to a Broad Set of Enterprise-Class Workloads

Featuring a Balanced Design Maximizing Compute, Storage, and I/O Resources, the New SuperServer Supports Four 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, up to 18TB of System Memory Capacity, 24 Hot-swap NVM-e drives, and Enhanced Security

SAN JOSE, California, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today launched a new high-performance X12 generation 4-socket SuperServer optimized for the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (codenamed Cooper Lake) and Intel Optane Persistent Memory 200 series (codenamed Barlow Pass), which were both officially launched by Intel today. The tremendous growth in applications and use cases that require real-time analysis and manipulation of big data has helped Supermicro's 4-socket server family to be one of the fastest-growing product lines in recent times.

"As Supermicro's first X12 generation system, this new 4-socket server is our most robust enterprise-class platform featuring the most powerful Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, Intel Optane Persistent Memory, and a new silicon based Root-of-Trust implementation for enhanced security," said Charles Liang, CEO and president of Supermicro. "This new SuperServer provides a powerful and trusted foundation for your most secure and mission critical workloads in enterprise, cloud-scale, or hybrid environments."

This new Supermicro 2U 4-socket server is the newest generation of a long line of proven, enterprise class, 4-socket Supermicro platforms which have powered some of the most demanding workloads such as SAP HANA, Oracle Enterprise Applications & Database, in-memory computing, and emerging AI use cases for some of the top enterprises & hyperscalers in the world. This platform features the latest Intel CPU and storage technologies: up to 112 Xeon cores in its 4 CPU sockets and up to 18TB of system memory, when provisioned in a mix of DDR and Intel Optane Persistent Memory. CPU interconnects have been doubled from 3 UPI lanes to 6 UPI lanes for vastly improved system latency and throughput. Finally, this latest Intel Xeon Scalable platform adds support for the bfloat16 numeric format into Intel Deep Learning Boost, which accelerates AI training and inference, while retaining similar accuracy to larger FP32 formats.

Other new features supported by this new server include:

Up to 24 NVMe drives connected through direct PCI-E lanes symmetrically to the four CPUs for faster access to storage

Supports 100Gb/s networking along with OCP3.0 compliant Advanced IO Module form-factor

Enhanced security features such as new silicon-based Root-of-Trust (RoT) implementation, signed and encrypted firmware delivery for a true, immutable chain-of-trust

"Platforms based on the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, such as the Supermicro X12 SuperServer, are ready to take on the biggest AI, analytics and mission-critical application challenges," said Lisa Spelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Xeon and Memory Group at Intel. "These platforms extend the Intel Xeon processor's lead in built-in AI acceleration as well as the capacity and performance benefits of Intel Optane persistent memory."

In addition to the latest Intel technologies, this new Supermicro quad-socket SuperServer supports up-to ten PCI-E expansion slots capable of fitting two double width, or six single-width GPU cards. Power and thermal subsystems are capable of zero-down time maintenance with hot-swappable, redundant 2000-watt high-efficiency power supplies and four hot-swappable, heavy duty fans.

For more on Supermicro MP Systems, visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/MP.

