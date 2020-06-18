Imperalis Holding Corp. (IMHC) Pays Off $44,000 of Debt Before Due Date

Imperalis Holding Pays off $44,000 Worth of Debt Before Debt Holders are Able to Convert

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:IMHC), a premium cannabinoid wellness company, is pleased to announce that it has wiped out $44,000 worth of debt that was on the books before the debt holders could convert their securities into stock. The company has eliminated this debt in an effort to clean up the balance sheet and to not convert stock at this time or dilute the share base.

"It is with great satisfaction that the company no longer has this debt obligation as we move forward with our business plans. Eradicating this debt before it was due shows the company's commitment to achieving all of its goals," stated Vincent Andreula, CEO and founder of Imperalis Holding Corp.

"We are still working on launching our inaugural product line of CBD and Hemp based skincare and oils on Amazon.com. The company is in the process of reordering new inventory that will meet Amazon's requirements for packaging and labeling. We also recently announced an Antiviral Guard Essential Oil Blend that offers consumers a defense for home that may help them fight off viruses. As we continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, it has become all the more vital for people to protect themselves from sickness."

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

Imperalis Holding Corp. (the "Company") is a cannabinoid wellness company, born in the great state of New Hampshire. The company has a wholly owned subsidiary called CannaCure Sciences that believes that everyone has the right to pure, natural skin and hair care products; free of harsh chemicals and preservatives. CannaCure Sciences CBD is a full-spectrum hemp extract rich in cannabinoids to promote wellness from the inside out. The CBD is completely THC free and is legal in all 50 states. Our products are crafted by hand, using only natural ingredients like coconut oil, hemp oil, black seed oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter. Considering that the average person uses 6-12 products with over 168 different chemicals in them every morning, the company has made it their mission to provide you with alternative products to help you cut down on the amounts of potentially harmful substances entering your body on a daily basis. For more information, please visit our website: https://cannacuresciences.com/

You can view this and all of our products on our site https://cannacuresciences.com/

