The L'OCCITANE Group, a leader in natural cosmetics and well-being products and a pioneer in corporate sustainability, has joined the Responsible Beauty Initiative (RBI) to accelerate ethical, social and environmental performance and progress throughout the beauty supply chain.

RBI which is powered by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings brings together beauty industry leaders including Clarins, Coty, Groupe Rocher, L'Oréal, LVMH and Cosnova, to strengthen sustainable practices, improve environmental footprint and social impacts and maximize shared value across its collective supply chain. The initiative is built on EcoVadis' sustainability ratings platform, which is used as a common foundation to measure and benchmark supplier sustainability performance and engagement.

"We need to move towards greater resilience in all human activity, including in the way our economies work. As a family business, we have the chance to be able to think differently. Our goal is not to generate profit in the short term, but to create a company that will still be here in 100 years," said Adrien Geiger, Chief Sustainability Officer at L'OCCITANE Group and Global Head of L'OCCITANE en Provence. "Our partnership with EcoVadis and membership in the Responsible Beauty Initiative will help us further our efforts toward a 'regenerative' business, meaning to do business while restoring nature and protecting global biodiversity."

"EcoVadis is thrilled to welcome the L'OCCITANE Group to the Responsible Beauty Initiative," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, Co-CEO of EcoVadis. "RBI facilitates collaboration among the most influential companies in the beauty industry to advance sustainability performance in global supply chains. L'OCCITANE's participation has the potential to create a profound impact for their business and the entire industry."

L'OCCITANE has been working with EcoVadis for over a year to assess the sustainability performance of the organization and 100 of its most strategic suppliers. Using EcoVadis ratings, the company has been able to identify high risk suppliers by category and adjust global partnerships to align with their CSR values and goals. L'OCCITANE aims to assess 100% of their high-risk suppliers by the end of 2020, as well as drive performance improvements across all key suppliers.

The initiative will amplify L'OCCITANE's and RBI members' efforts to boost supply chain sustainability and ensure industry suppliers have sound ethical, social and environmental business practices in place. The RBI achieves these objectives by:

Driving a common understanding of sustainability performance across the industry

Sharing best practices and processes

Leveraging common tools to create efficiencies and benefits for suppliers

L'OCCITANE is known for its Corporate Responsibility Policy and NotJustSuppliers program which instills sustainability commitments within the organization and throughout their relationships with external suppliers.

The Responsible Beauty Initiative now has seven members working together to address the unique opportunities and challenges of the beauty industry global supply chain. Its main goals for 2020 include increasing transparency across its supplier pool, driving supplier improvement and leveraging synergies in CSR auditing tools.

For more information on the Responsible Beauty Initiative, visit http://www.responsiblebeautyinitiative.com.

About Responsible Beauty Initiative

Responsible Beauty Initiative is an industry initiative focused on sustainable procurement. It was founded in Paris in 2017 by leading companies within the industry, Clarins, Coty, Groupe Rocher L'Oréal, to take sustainability throughout the beauty supply chain a step further. The vision of Responsible Beauty Initiative is a global beauty industry where all suppliers have in place good ethical, social, environmental and business practices. This initiative will accelerate Responsible Beauty Initiative members' efforts in boosting sustainability in their value chains, while creating benefits for suppliers. By using the EcoVadis sustainability ratings tool, members of Responsible Beauty Initiative aim to facilitate the Corporate Social Responsibility evaluations of their supplier network. Through this joint effort, members will engage suppliers more effectively and contribute to a more responsible beauty industry supply chain.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About the L'OCCITANE Group

The L'OCCITANE Group is an international group that manufactures and retails beauty and well-being products that are rich in natural and organic ingredients. A global leader in the premium beauty market, the Group has more than 3,400 retail outlets, including 1,572 owned stores, and is present in 90 countries. Through its six brands L'OCCITANE en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L'OCCITANE au Brésil, LimeLife and ELEMIS the Group offers new and extraordinary beauty experiences, using high-quality products that respect nature, the environment and the people in it.

