Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Royal Vopak explores routine debt financing opportunities

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 18 June 2020



As part of its routine financing strategy, Vopak explores the possibilities and attractiveness of a debt financing transaction. This is part of our regular process and in line with the existing strategy and unchanged financial framework.



Profile Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.



This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



Disclaimer

This notice is for information only, does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities of Vopak have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act.

