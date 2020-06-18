Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2020) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) is about to begin its 2020 exploration program at its 100% owned the Gold Drop property, having recently fulfilled its obligations to Ximen Mining, who retains a 2.5% NSR. The Gold Drop Property is located in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.

This field season will begin in June with drilling and trenching, as well as prospecting and rock sampling activities. Targets identified for this year include the C.O.D. vein area, the Rhoderick Dhu area, the Gold Drop mine area, and further testing of the airborne geophysical survey anomaly that was identified in July 2019. The anomaly, identified by Earth Science Services Corporation of Oshawa, Ontario, was interpreted as a pipe-like structure that measures 1,834 by 1,377 metres in width.

At the C.O.D. vein area, trenching will be done to expose the southern part of the vein where the best mineralized intercepts were obtained in the drilling done to date. The objective will be to assess the vein for a possible bulk sample and determine if it is offset by a fault further to the south.

Other quartz vein showings at the Rhoderick Dhu prospect, located north of the C.O.D., will also be trenched and possibly drilled. Work will also target parallel veins located west of the C.O.D. vein, where prospecting conducted last year identified sub-crop of mineralized vein quartz where a grab sample assayed 55.8 grams per tonne gold and greater than 100 grams per tonne silver. At the historic Gold Drop mine area, located east of the C.O.D., trenching and possible drilling is planned to test for extensions of gold-tellurium bearing veins that were mined historically.

The company recently announced a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $300,000 from the placement of 4 million units priced at $0.075 per unit. Each unit consists of 1 share and 1 full warrant with the warrant exercisable at $0.12 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause. The company has closed the first tranche for $150,000.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com.

