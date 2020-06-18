Power Electronics Market Worth $44.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Power electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power ICs), Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide and Gallium Carbide), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Vertical (ICT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Power Electronics Market size is expected to grow from USD 35.1 billion in 2020 to USD 44.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The increasing focus on the use of renewable power sources across the globe, growing adoption of power electronics in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and increasing use of power electronics in consumer electronics are the major factors driving the growth of the power electronics market. Market is expected to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruptions in supply chain, manufacturing & distribution across the value chain.

Power ICs to hold the largest share of device types across the power electronics market

Power IC is used for the functioning of power management in various applications. Power IC is used in various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and SSD, for power management applications. It combines multiple functions into a single device to reduce the component numbers and board space needed to easily and cost-effectively manage power in devices for the Internet of Things (IoT), consumer, medical, industrial, automotive, and many other applications. Increasing needs for power management in consumer devices to drive the growth of the market.

The market for SiC and GaN devices to grow at high CAGRs

Increasing interests of OEMs in adopting SiC devices for electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing is expected to create growth opportunities for the power electronics market during the forecast period. They are also used in EV inverters, where they increase the efficiency of the system by up to 80% and help in reducing the global carbon footprint. SiC components exhibit increased reliability, greater efficiency, high operating temperature, reduced size, and high voltage capabilities, which make it the preferred material for various applications such as renewable energy generation mainly photovoltaics; electrified automobile systems including EV/HEV, trains, and buses; charging infrastructure; UPS; and motor drives

GaN offers similar performance as that of SiC but at a lower cost, as GaN devices can be fabricated on the silicon substrate, which is a cost-effective solution. GaN is used in applications such as PV, EV, UPS, wireless charging, and power supply. The rapid adoption of wireless chargers for consumer devices is expected to boost the growth of the gallium nitride-based semiconductor devices segment.

Automotive & Transportation vertical to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The advent of electric and hybrid vehicle production has enhanced the demand for power electronic products to a great extent. Also, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and sustainable growth have increased government support in several countries to boost the production of electric vehicles, supported by incentives. This is expected to develop and expand the charging infrastructure and provide opportunities for the market. China is one of the largest markets for electric vehicles, and it has scaled up the production by implementing new policies and subsidies aimed at automobiles, particularly new energy vehicles. APAC to hold the highest market share for the power electronics market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has been the fastest-growing region in terms of consumption of power electronic products and solutions compared to other regions in the world, owing to the increasing adoption of power electronics in consumer, industrial and automotive applications across various countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, among others. China is the world's largest producer and end user of consumer electronics devices, including smartphones tablets and home appliances. The increasing need for power management in consumer devices fuels the demand for power electronics in the consumer electronics vertical. Other important verticals include industrial and automotive. Increasing industrial automation, adoption of robotics, and the urgent need for efficient use of power for various industrial applications is further driving the growth of the market for industrial vertical. Renewable energy generation is one of the key revenue pockets for the power electronics market in APAC. Governments in multiple countries of the region are motivating the shift towards renewable energy generation, mainly photovoltaics or solar, in the form of various offers and subsidies. Fast-track adoption of electric vehicles across the region is also a prime factor driving the power electronics market growth. Various countries in APAC have set targets to increase the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution levels

Major players in the power electronics market are Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), Fuji Electric (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Texas Instruments (US), Toshiba (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), GaN Systems (Canada), Littelfuse (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Microchip (US), ROHM (Japan), SEMIKRON (Germany), Transphorm (US), UnitedSiC (US), and Wolfspeed, A Cree Company (US).

