Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
18.06.20
09:01 Uhr
6,670 Euro
+0,010
+0,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,71016:11
PR Newswire
18.06.2020 | 15:40
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

HELSINKI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 June 2020 Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided to elect Mr Zvi Gordon as a member of the Board of Directors' Strategy and Investment Committee and Mr Yehuda (Judah) Angster as a member of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

After the Committee membership elections the compositions of Board of Directors' Committees are as follows:

Audit and Governance Committee
Ariella Zochovitzky (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster,
Arnold de Haan,
Per-Anders Ovin, and
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman

Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Chaim Katzman (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster
Arnold de Haan,
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman,
Andrea Orlandi and
Ariella Zochovitzky

Strategy and Investment Committee
David Lukes (Chairman),
Zvi Gordon,
Arnold de Haan,
Andrea Orlandi, and
Ofer Stark
CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

F. Scott Ball, CEO
Tel. +46-8-562-532-11
scott.ball@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyj-s-board-of-directors--organising-meeting,c3137759

CITYCON-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.