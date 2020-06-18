With reference to an announcement made public by Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: VIS) on June 16, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on June 19, 2020. ISIN IS0000007078 Company name Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1,952,642,307 Decrease in share capital kr. 58,180,115 Total share capital following the decrease kr. 1,894,462,192 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol VIS Orderbook ID 93633