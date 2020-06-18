Neutra Corp: Neutra Subsidiary VIVIS Gives Website Visitors Fascinating Peek into CBD Extraction

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / While public tours are not available at Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS's new Houston production facility, the company understands consumers and investors are naturally curious about how hemp-based CBD products are made. In response, VIVIS has added several informative videos about hemp-based CBD extraction to its website.

"It's gratifying so many people want to learn more about VIVIS and what we are doing at our Houston facility when it comes to high potency, high quality CBD products," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "VIVIS is proud to give you a small glimpse. Everyone that has tried our products have loved them so far. It's really an interesting process, so we hope viewers will enjoy the videos."

Each video was produced by VIVIS and filmed recently at the new Houston production facility. To view the videos, click here.

Thanks to its new facility, VIVIS can now produce compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). The company is also able to make a wider range of end-user CBD products than before, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc.

If there are any inquiries with VIVIS products, White labeling, private labeling or even joint ventures please email info@viviscorp.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://neutrainc.com

