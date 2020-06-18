Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Magle Chemoswed Holding AB, company registration number 556913-4710, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Magle Chemoswed Holding AB, fulfills the liquidity requirements on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, first day of trading is expected to be June 30, 2020. Shares Short name: MAGLE -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 10,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401014 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197575 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556913-4710 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 0709815550.