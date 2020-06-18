Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Drills 1.45 g/t Au over 35.4 m at La Pointe Extension Discovery

Results received from winter drilling program further underline gold mineralized system continuity and significant exploration potential to the SW of the La Pointe deposit

Additional drill results received recently from the winter drilling campaign include (see Table 1 for the complete results of the campaign):

PT-20-153: 1.45 g/t Au over 35.5 m incl. 4.1 g/t Au over 3.65 m

PT-20-154: 6.80 g/t Au over 2.74 m incl. 11.75 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Field logging and assaying are pending from 11 drill holes ("DDH") completed

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report additional drill results at the La Pointe Extension discovery following the winter diamond drilling program on the 100% owned Sakami Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. Significant additional drilling will be carried out this summer and fall to better define the exploration potential of this discovery. Field logging and assaying are pending from 5 DDH completed at the La Pointe Extension.

The La Pointe deposit and new La Pointe Extension discovery are part of a larger 2- kilometre-long mineralized trend on the Project striking SSW-NNE (see Figures 1 to 6 ). This discovery has potential kilometre-scale extensions that have been subject to very limited surface exploration and no drilling. Two high-grade surface grab samples (23.82 g/t Au, 9.52 g/t Au) located 700 m apart illustrate the potential of this area ( see Figure 4 ).

The objective of the winter 7,448 m oriented-core drill program (see press release of April 21, 2020) was to expand the La Pointe deposit and the Simon new high-grade discovery.

The drilling results indicate that gold-bearing mineralization at the La Pointe Extension discovery and La Pointe have a similar geological character: hosted within a volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Yasinski Group (La Grande Subprovince) which is metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and strongly deformed by a regional WSW to ENE event. This sequence is in contact with sedimentary rocks of the Laguiche Group (Opinaca Subprovince) to the east. The lithologies are composed mainly of: 1) biotite-rich and silicified paragneiss with intrusions of granodiorite, tonalite and pegmatite, and 2) amphibolite (metamorphosed sedimentary iron formation and mafic volcanic rock). The gold mineralization is accompanied by disseminated arsenopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite and cross-cutting quartz-carbonate veinlets.

The Simon area is located 3 km NE of the La Pointe deposit and has a similar geological setting to the La Pointe and La Pointe Extension. Highlights of the drill results include 0.90 g/t Au over 18.0 metres. The drill results will be evaluated to identify additional drill targets to be tested. Field logging and assaying are pending from 6 DDH completed (see Figures 7 to 9 ).

The Project provides the Company with a controlling position over a 23-kilometre-long segment of a favourable geological contact and comprises of 259 claims (131.1 km2). It is located 570 km north of Val d'Or, 120 km east of the municipality of Wemindji, 90 km from the Éléonore gold mine and 47 km northeast of the paved James Bay Road. Good infrastructure is present including major access roads, a hydro-power grid and airports. Drilling can be carried out throughout the year.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The drilling contract was awarded to Forage Val d'Or Inc. based in Val d'Or, Quebec. The DDH diameter is NQW. Drilling took place from January 15 to March 24, 2020. Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream. The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30 g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.

Qualified Persons

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jean-Sébastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), geologist, Vice-President Exploration, director and shareholder of the Company, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact: