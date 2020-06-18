The 15 to 20-year power purchase agreement is expected to provide around 2% of the electricity consumption of all SNCF passenger trains.From pv magazine France. France's national railway company, SNCF, has renewed its commitment to the energy transition. When the group signed its largest green corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) last year - to buy solar electricity from 143 MW of solar capacity supplied by compatriot renewables developer Voltalia for 25 years - the rail company said it was planning to sign "six to seven times" the volume of that deal "over the next two or three years." SNCF ...

