Riverdale Oil & Gas Corp.: Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation (RVDO) Adds Katrina Rosseini To Its Strategic Advisory Board.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation (OTC Pink:RVDO, the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has added Katrina Rosseini as its newest member of the Strategic Advisory Board.

Ms. Rosseini brings over 17 Years of experience in strategic advising, partnership structure, investor relations, government relations, media and news expertise along with communication campaign management across sectors ranging from the financial industry to healthcare, biotech, clean-tech, government, politics and cannabis.

In 2019, she launched KatrinaRosseini.com, a strategic advisory firm focused on fueling the growth of cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) through regulation adherence, corporate development, and financial raises. As a recognized pioneer in the media and entrepreneurial spaces, Ms. Rosseini is regularly featured as a subject matter expert in the rapidly growing cannabis sector by various media outlets and as a panelist at various conferences. True to her spirit as a trailblazer, Ms. Rosseini was one of the first female hosts, in California, of a financial news show that aired on ABC News. She is a veteran of the securities industry, having served as Partner on a wealth management team at UBS Financial Services and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. For the past 8 years, Ms. Rosseini has also been serving on the board of directors of a bay area hospital in California and has been the chair of its finance committee.

"I'm very pleased to add Katrina as a strategic advisor to the team" commented Richard Hawkins, CEO of the Company "Her years of experience and knowledge will be a tremendous benefit to the company."

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Ms. Rosseini said "I am excited to be part of RVDO's impressive team and look forward to adding value to the company's growth strategy."

About Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation

Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation (OTC Pink:RVDO) is a Nevada registered publicly-traded company.

