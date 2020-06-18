Regulatory News:

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of FDJ (Paris:FDJ) met behind closed doors this Thursday 18 June, chaired by Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of the Group. Shareholders were able to cast their votes by correspondence, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform.

The General Meeting adopted all1 of the resolutions put to the vote of shareholders, including:

The inscription of FDJ's "raison d'être" (purpose) in the introduction to the company's Articles of Association;

Approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year and all of the financial resolutions;

The allocation of the profit for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the payment of a dividend of 0.45 euros per share;

The appointment of Predica, represented by Ms. Françoise Debrus, as an independent director within the meaning of the criteria of the Afep-Medef Code;

The appointment of a director representing employee shareholders, in the person of Mr. David Chianese; and

The items of compensation for the 2019 financial year and the 2020 compensation policy for corporate officers.

In 2021, the FDJ Group's General Meeting will be held on 27 April.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in the SBF 120 and STOXX Europe 600 indices.

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

1 Excluding resolution 7, bearing on a director representing employees, but which was an alternative proposal to resolution 6, which was adopted.

